Equitable Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,774 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions comprises 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 1.44% of Perimeter Solutions worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,912,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,887,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after buying an additional 4,744,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,847,000 after buying an additional 971,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 579,987 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,025,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 327,210 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,144.40. This represents a 31.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,094 shares of company stock worth $3,587,021. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $16.80 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRM

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.