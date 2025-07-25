SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 413,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 159,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

