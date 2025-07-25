Elefante Mark B Has $2.67 Million Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 2.1% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Carrier Global stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

