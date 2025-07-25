Nicholas Wealth LLC. Sells 1,513 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.