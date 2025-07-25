Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,881,000 after buying an additional 1,561,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,390,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,447,000 after buying an additional 431,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $408.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

