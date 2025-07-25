Tufton Capital Management Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

