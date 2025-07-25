Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.88.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

