Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 287,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,286,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $266,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 35.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $247.55 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.91.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $313,633.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,669.16. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.