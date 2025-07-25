Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Grows Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion makes up about 1.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2,289.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.12. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLRS. UBS Group cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

