Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,620,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $558.16 and a 200 day moving average of $537.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $584.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.