Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after buying an additional 655,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,503,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,070,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,900,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.22 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

