Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

