Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 5,011 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,711,000 after purchasing an additional 767,901 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,753,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,990,000 after acquiring an additional 355,722 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

