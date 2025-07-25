Denver PWM LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Denver PWM LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

