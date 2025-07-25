Prudent Investors Network Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,236,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IYW stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $180.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

