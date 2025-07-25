Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $77.61 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after buying an additional 2,299,645 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.2%
ABBV opened at $190.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.