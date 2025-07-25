Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 627,918 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4,770.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Deckers Outdoor worth $71,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.45.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

