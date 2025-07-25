Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 20.4% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 157,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

