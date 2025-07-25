Reliance (NYSE:RS) & Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Head to Head Comparison

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Reliance has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance 5.39% 10.48% 7.41% Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance $13.69 billion 1.16 $875.20 million $13.70 22.03 Sibanye Gold $6.12 billion N/A -$398.42 million $0.52 18.49

This table compares Reliance and Sibanye Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than Sibanye Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reliance and Sibanye Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sibanye Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20

Reliance currently has a consensus target price of $315.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Sibanye Gold has a consensus target price of $4.73, suggesting a potential downside of 50.77%. Given Reliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reliance is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Reliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliance beats Sibanye Gold on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance



Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sibanye Gold



Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

