Equitable Trust Co. Sells 321 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.52.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

