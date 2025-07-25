Equitable Trust Co. Sells 197 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE CP opened at $76.11 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.