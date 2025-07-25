Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 7,140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

