Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $167,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 403.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102,116 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 215,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

