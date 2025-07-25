Lifeworks Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $308.21 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

