Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 115.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Corning Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GLW opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

