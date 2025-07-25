John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

