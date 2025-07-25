John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 2.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after buying an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $109,739,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.67.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

