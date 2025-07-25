Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $637.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 32,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $560.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $564.44 and a 200 day moving average of $562.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

