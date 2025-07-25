Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,314,971 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $185,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Biogen by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,995 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.