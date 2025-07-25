Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

