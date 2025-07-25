Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 14,406 Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 7,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $195.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

