Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Lincoln National comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,818.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 627,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5%

LNC stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

