Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Boeing makes up approximately 1.3% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $186.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $235.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.