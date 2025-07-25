Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,154 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.31% of PulteGroup worth $63,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Shares of PHM opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

