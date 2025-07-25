Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,751 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV opened at $637.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $609.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $639.19. The stock has a market cap of $642.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

