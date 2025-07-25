Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 467.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 58.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

