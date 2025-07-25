Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $475.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.68. The company has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

