Assetmark Inc. Has $88.89 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $88,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.8% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $2,578,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $305.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.47, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.38 and a 200-day moving average of $315.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

