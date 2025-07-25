Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,080 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

