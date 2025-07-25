iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Increased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

