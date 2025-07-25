15,500 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,446,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after purchasing an additional 749,932 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 913,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,465,000 after purchasing an additional 687,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

