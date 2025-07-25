Freemont Management S.A. Buys Shares of 82,400 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after acquiring an additional 900,577 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.48 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,948.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $430,379.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,007,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,428,575.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,619 shares of company stock worth $1,386,302. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

View Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.