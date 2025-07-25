Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $4.61 Million in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned about 0.14% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

