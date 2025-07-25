Top Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 22nd

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, Opendoor Technologies, and Kohl’s are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market relative to their fundamental metrics—such as earnings, book value or cash flow—and often trade at lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios than the broader market. Investors buy value stocks expecting price appreciation as the market recognizes their true worth over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.71. 35,455,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,486,308. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $566.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.13.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $17.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.67. 17,123,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,543,406. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,700.17.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.47 and its 200-day moving average is $432.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

NASDAQ:OPEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 1,006,055,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,878,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. Opendoor Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 197,901,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $22.53.

