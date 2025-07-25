Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,563,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,215 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 111,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.