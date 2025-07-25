Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,439,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,982 shares during the period. Ambev comprises about 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ambev worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,232,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,132 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.42 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEV

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.