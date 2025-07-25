Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,533 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for 4.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of GitLab worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 114.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,255. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.90 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

