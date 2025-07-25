Private Management Group Inc. Has $42.33 Million Stock Position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 113,740 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $42,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $91,678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $1,618,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ opened at $31.73 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

