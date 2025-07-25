MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Shares Sold by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA decreased its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,999 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in MiNK Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
