Longbow Finance SA Takes $2.73 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 684,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after buying an additional 682,532 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leidos by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after buying an additional 536,452 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.06.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

